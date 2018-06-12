EastEnders star Leslie Grantham reported to be critically ill

It is reported that former EastEnders star Leslie Grantham is critically ill in hospital in the UK.

The 71-year-old, who played iconic character Den Watts in the BBC soap, had been living in Bulgaria but has reportedly returned to the UK for hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for the actor told The Sun: “It’s true that Leslie is very poorly.” A request has been made for Grantham’s privacy to be respected.

Grantham became a household name playing pub landlord Den Watts in EastEnders from 1985 to 1989.

The character was apparently murdered in 1989, but made a shock return to Albert Square in 2003.

EastEnders’ classic Christmas Day 1986 episode, which saw Den give wife Angie (Anita Dobson) divorce papers, was watched by over 30m people in the UK.

rte.ie