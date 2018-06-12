Dunleavy returns but Ireland lose again at World Championships

Ireland have lost their 9th place semi final at the World U20 Rugby Championships in France.

The Irish went down 45-29 to Scotland in Perpignan and are still without a win in the competition.

Letterkenny’s Joe Dunleavy returned to line out in the back row for Ireland and they started well, leading 14-3 early on.

Scotland hit back to go in front 24-17 at the break and then went 38-17 ahead to all but seal the win.

Ireland have one more game on Sunday against the loser of Georgia and Japan for an 11th place finish.