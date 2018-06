The 2018 Joule Donegal International Rally takes place this weekend and the anticipation is building.

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett are the defending champions and are going for three in a row.

There’s a target on their back as the rest of the pack chase them down.

Among them is Donagh Kelly. Donegal is his home event but the big win has alluded him.

Donagh is looking to continue his good form this year into Donegal…