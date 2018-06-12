Donegal International Rally Preview – Declan Boyle

The excitment ahead of the Joule Donegal International Rally is building up as the crews put the final touches to their plans for an onslaught on the biggest rallying event in Ireland.

Declan Boyle is a former winner on his home rally when in 2014 he took victory alongside his cousin Brian Boyle in a Subaru S12b.

It’s all change since then with Declan now in a Fiesta WRC, and a new co driver in James O’Reilly, who is also a former winner in Donegal with Sam Moffett in 2013.

The big result Declan is seeking, is another Donegal victory…