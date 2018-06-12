Delap, Bonner and Kelly all named in Irish Colleges squad

The Colleges and Universities International team welcome the 2017 Universiade Silver Medalists, France, to the City Calling Stadium Stadium in Longford today in an International Friendly which kicks off at 4pm.

Greg Yelverton’s Irish side remain unbeaten in 2018 with victories over Scotland (1-0) and the Irish Defence Forces (5-0) on their record.

3 North West players feature in Yelverton’s squad with Derry City’s Adrian Delap, former Finn Harps player Jonny Bonner and SSE Airtricity League First Division top scorer Georgie Kelly all named.