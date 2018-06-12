Council urged to “open up” Letterkenny car park

There are calls on Donegal County Council to “open up” the car park at the Old Mart in Letterkenny.

It’s after an incident of anti-social behaviour there recently, which left the car park completely covered in broken glass, effectively leaving it unfit for use.

One idea that is being put forward for consideration is replacing the current wall which encloses the car park with a railing.

Outgoing Mayor of Letterkenny Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh says it would not only curb this type of behaviour but also increase usage of the car park: