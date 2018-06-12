Bonner, Kelly & Delap help Ireland to victory over France

The Irish Colleges and Universities team recorded a first ever win over France in an international friendly in Longford on Tuesday evening.

Two first half goals from Georgie Poynton and Darragh Gibbons gave the Irish the victory over the

the 2013 World Champions and 2017 Runners-Up.

Donegal men Johnny Bonner and Georgie Kelly started the tie in midfield and up front while the third player from the north west – Adrian Delap came off the bench for the closing minutes.

The Irish side remain unbeaten in 2018.