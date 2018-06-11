Tyrone to play Carlow in Round 2 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers

By
News Highland
-

Tyrone will face Carlow away in Round 2 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers following this morning’s draw.

Tyrone overcame Meath by a single point after extra-time to progress to Round 2, while Carlow lost to Laois in the Leinster SFC Semi-Final.

It’s an all-Ulster tie as Down travel to Cavan, while Monaghan will host Waterford. Armagh will make the trip to Connacht to face Sligo, while last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo will take on Tipperary.

Kildare, who defeated Derry in Round 1, will face Longford, Offaly host Clare and Louth make the trip to Leitrim.

