Former Tyrone star Enda McGinley has warned his old team to be wary of Carlow.

The Red Hand County were paired with the Barrowsiders in this morning’s draw for the second round of the All Ireland qualifiers.

Carlow beat Kildare for the first time in 65 years last month and will have home advantage for the tie.

McGinley, who won three All Ireland medals with Tyrone, says they are facing a side that will be tough to score against…