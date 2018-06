Medical cannabis oil has been confiscated from a mother and her 12 year-old epileptic son at Heathrow Airport in London.

Charlotte and Billy Caldwell from Castlederg in County Tyrone had been hoping they’d get through border checks after flying to Canada for the potentially life-saving substance.

Without it, Billy has up to 100 seizures a day.

His mother’s due to meet Britain’s Immigration minister this afternoon.