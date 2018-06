It was a great weekend for Donegal on the Gaelic Games front as the Senior Men reached the Ulster SFC Final, the Senior Ladies booked their spot in the Ulster Final, looking to win back to back Ulster titles, and the Donegal Hurlers are going to Croke Park to face off with Warwickshire in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final.

