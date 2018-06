Ten years after leaving Derry City, Paddy McCourt is to rejoin the Brandywell club.

The former Celtic and Northern Ireland winger is to become the head of Derry’s Youth Academy.

McCourt will take up his new role in October, when his playing contract with Finn Harps expires and his playing career draws to a close.

Speaking with Kevin McLaughlin, Paddy is looking forward to his new role back at his hometown club…