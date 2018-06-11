Golf fans to enjoy door-to-door experience for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Fans travelling to the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation will enjoy a convenient door-to-door experience, with free public parking located right on the hallowed grounds of Ballyliffin Golf Club for the fourth Rolex Series event of the European Tour season.

Excitement is building ahead of the island of Ireland’s national Open as County Donegal prepares to host the prestigious sporting event for the first time. Thousands of fans will arrive at Ballyliffin Golf Club from July 5-8 to witness some of the world’s top golfers, including World Number Four Jon Rahm and home hero Rory McIlroy, battle it out for the coveted Rolex Series title.

And, just like the European Tour stars who will arrive at Ballyliffin, spectators will get the experience of driving towards the spectacular links course and its impressive clubhouse – with the breath-taking Glashedy Island visible in the distance.

The on-site parking is free for all spectators and tickets for the Dubai Duty free Irish Open – which begin at €20 for Pro-Am Wednesday with season tickets for all five days of action available for just €110 – can be found at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com.

Fans attending have been urged to follow event signage. Those travelling from the East should travel via Derry/Londonderry and Quigley’s Point while West traffic should travel via Buncrana.

Organisers of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open have been working closely with Donegal County Council and An Garda Síochána to put in place an effective traffic management plan which will allow for a smooth journey to and from Ballyliffin Golf Club over the duration of the tournament. However, with large numbers expected, fans are advised to leave plenty of time for their journeys.

For all local road closures and traffic and travel updates, fans are asked to keep an eye on Donegal County Council’s website www.donegalcoco.ie.

Free buses will transport fans from Carndonagh and Buncrana to Ballyliffin Golf Club during tournament days, with timings to be announced at a future date.

“The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is such a huge occasion in the Irish sporting calendar”, said Simon Alliss, the European Tour’s Championship Director for the tournament. “Next month, County Donegal will have an opportunity to showcase all of its unrivalled beauty and it is a very rare treat for fans to be able to park onsite at a host venue for an event of this scale.

“The approach to Ballyliffin Golf Club is a spectacular one which blew me away the first time I made the journey to the club, and I’m sure all those fans attending in July will feel the same.

“Donegal County Council and all of the local organisations have been extremely active and the roads have undergone huge improvements in preparation for what will be the biggest sporting event the county has ever seen.

“We extend a huge thanks to all of the local councils and organisations for their commitment in ensuring golf fans will enjoy the best experience possible for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, from the moment they leave their doorstep to the moment they journey homeward – hopefully with memories which will last a lifetime.”

Tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation are on sale at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com and begin at €20 for Pro-Am Wednesday, with tickets for Thursday and Friday costing €32 and day tickets for the weekend costing €34 each. An adult season souvenir ticket, which covers five days of world class golf from Wednesday to Sunday, costs just €110.

Concessions are available for customers aged over 60 and between 14 and 17, while children up to 13 are permitted free entry when accompanied by a ticket holding adult.

Fans will also be treated to a festival of music as country star Nathan Carter headlines the ‘Glashedy Sessions’ on the Friday night of the tournament. A host of exciting local bands will also entertain the crowds at the Glashedy Stage, including popular four-piece the Logues and regular favourites the Groove Robbers.

Official Hospitality tickets are also available on the ticketing page, or alternatively contact the European Tour’s dedicated Hospitality Sales Team, who will be happy to answer any queries and discuss the various hospitality options, on hospitality@europeantour.com or +44 (0) 1344 840681.