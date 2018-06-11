Confirmed – Pope Francis will NOT cross the border during August visit

It’s been confirmed the pope will not visit Northern Ireland this year.

Pope Francis’s itinerary for the World Meeting of Families has been finalised which includes a visit to the President at Aras Un Uachtarain, the Capuchin Day Centre, and the Pro Cathedral on the 25th of August.

He will also visit the Knock Shrine and say mass at the Phoenix Park at 3pm, the following day.

Archbishop Martin says the Pope’s visit comes as the Church struggles to find a new place in Irish society and culture.

Full itinerary –