A Donegal Councillor is urging people to slow down on the main Derry to Letterkenny Road on the approach to Magherabeg School.

Cllr Paul Canning was speaking after two collisions close to the school at the weekend, one on Friday evening involving a car and a bus, and the other on Saturday involving a single car.

Cllr Canning says thankfully, neither of these incidents impacted on the school, but the speed in the area is a constant worry………………