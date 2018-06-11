Air Ambulance campaigners monitoring new Cork based service

Air Ambulance campaigners in the North West are closely monitoring progress in the South of the country, where the first community led service is about to start.

Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, has signed a contract with UK-based Sloane Helicopters – the air ambulance service is expected to begin in August.

The ICRR service, will be based at Cork Airport, bringing a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical care.

ICCR CEO John Kearney says in many cases, speed is of the essence……….