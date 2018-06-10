Who will be Donegal National Rally King in 2018: Damien Gallagher

The highlight of the Irish Motorsport calender – The Joule Donegal International Rally is almost upon us with the competitors well in to the prep for next weekend’s event.

The National side of the rally is just as exciting for the spectators and just as demanding for the crews.

The modified cars make up the bulk of the entry, Leading the crews away will be last year’s Modified Tarmac Champion Kevin Eves in his Toyota Corolla, and it’s a real who’s who of modified crews rolling over the ramp behind him.

Drivers of the calibre of Gary McPhillips, Brian Brogan, Gary Kiernan, Stuart Darcy, Ryan Loughran, Barry Meade and Kevin Gallagher, plus at least another 15 crews after that believe they can be modified Kings on the Sunday evening in Letterkenny.

Oisin Kelly looked ahead to the battle for the National title and the cars that compete in the modified section with 2017 National winner in Donegal, Damien Gallagher…