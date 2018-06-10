What It Takes to Win The Donegal Rally – Andrew Nesbitt

The countdown is on to the Donegal International Rally which starts next Friday.

The rally is the top motorsport event in the country and the entry has once again teed Donegal up as another special race around the county.

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett, who are seeking three titles in a row head the field of 150 plus cars and crews.

Andrew Nesbitt knows all about winning in Donegal, he has a record six international wins to his name.

Andrews been telling Oisin Kelly about what it takes to win Donegal…