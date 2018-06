With the Donegal International Rally just days away, the competitors are on recce this weekend preparing for one of the the biggest test in motorsport.

The crews will tackle almost 300 kilometers covering 20 stages in three days.

Letterkenny’s Rory Kennedy is a four time winning co driver on his home event and is gunning for another victory in 2018 alongside Garry Jennings in the Subaru Impreza.

Rory has been looking at this year’s stages with Oisin Kelly…