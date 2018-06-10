‘Keep the Race in its Place’ is the message from Joule Donegal International Rally

With just days to go to the 2018 Joule Donegal International Rally in association with the Mount Errigal Hotel and the Pulse Venue the anticipation around Lettekenny is almost palpable. Final preparations and checks are well underway by the team behind the scenes.

Some crews will have started their recce this weekend, this is where the driver and co-driver traverse the route at normal road speed creating and checking their pacenotes. During the rally the co-driver will read these back to the driver to make him aware of dangers, severity of corners or jumps that are coming up. All crews are reminded whilst completing their recce to respect local residents and other road users as

their cooperation over the course of the event is vital for the smooth operation of the rally. Also any crews for whatever reasons are not able to take part are asked to contact the secretary of the rally as soon as possible. We have a large reserve entry and want to give everyone possible a chance to compete.

Spectators arriving for the Rally weekend should be aware that the Gardai will be out in force, speeding, dangerous driving or any types of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and the Gardai will have no hesitation dealing with it. Spectators are asked to respect local residents and landowners property without their goodwill it would make the running of the rally extremely difficult. It is also important that you listen to instructions from marshals and officials; they are there for your safety.

Eamon McGee clerk of the course said “I want to extend a warm welcome to everyone who has made the trip to Donegal this year, be it crews, their teams, officials, marshals or spectators all these make the Donegal experience one of the best in Ireland” Eamon continued “we want everyone to have a safe and successful rally weekend so please keep the race in its place and listen to marshals and officials”.