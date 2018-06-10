Early Years services in Donegal Gaeltacht to benefit from additional funding

Twenty-five services for Early Years in the Donegal Gaeltacht are set to benefit from €810,000 of additional funding.

The funds are being made available by Donegal Minister Joe McHugh for the Comhar Naíonraí Na Gaeltachta organisation to support childcare across all Gaeltacht regions.

Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeilge oversee and run 25 Early Years services in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

That includes naíonra services, creche, mother and child services and after school and breakfast club services.

The €810,000 of funding for the CNNG from now until 2020 comes as an addition to the the €535,000 euro provided to the organisation already by Údaras na Gaeltachta.

In conjunction with this announcement Minister for the Irish Language, Gaeltacht and the Islands Joe McHugh is to sanction with immediate effect, an initiative that will alter the threshold for grant support from 80 to 95% for facilities for the Irish language based early education sector in the Gaeltacht.