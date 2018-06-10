Derry U20’s through to Ulster Final after huge comeback

The Derry U20’s were 10 points adrift of Down with 3 minutes played in the second-half, but they mounted a comeback to finish the game two points ahead and book their place in the Ulster U20 Football Championship Final.

2-17 v 2-15 was the final score in favour of Mickey Donnelly’s side, in a game that saw the sides evenly matched for the first 20 minutes of play. Down scored two goals in the first half that gave them a seven point lead at the break.

A Lorcan McWilliams penalty and a Callum Brown goal in the second half brought Derry back into the contest and though the game finished with the sides trading scores, the Oak Leaf County were victorious.

After the match, Derry manager Mickey Donnelly gave his thoughts to Tom Comack…