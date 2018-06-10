Cricket Review: 2017 Champions Donemana struggling for form

2017 Champions Donemana have just 1 win from 4 so far in the North West Cricket Union Premier League after the 57 run loss to Coleraine yesterday.

Elsewhere there were wins for Fox Lodge, Ardmore and Bready, who lead the way in the Premier League table.

In the Championship, St. Johnston have 2 wins from 4 – they defeated Bonds Glen by 8 runs on Saturday.

Highland Radio’s Cricket Correspondent Eamonn McLaughlin reviewed the weekend’s action, and looked ahead to Round 2 of the Senior Cup which takes place next week…

Eamonn McLaughlin spoke with Ardmore skipper Gary Neely after their win over Eglinton…