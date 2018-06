1-25 v 1-14 was the final score in Tyrone’s Nicky Rackard Cup Semi-Final with Warwickshire today in Dundalk.

Warwickshire now go on to face Donegal in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final in Croke Park after Donegal overcame Monaghan.

After the match, Francis Mooney spoke with Tyrone manager Mattie Lennon…