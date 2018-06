Finn Harps now sit fourth in the First Division table, and just 3 points behind second placed Drogheda, following their 2-1 win over Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night.

Jesse Devers and Mark Timlin both scored for Harps, with Conor Barry equalising late for Galway United.

Ollie Horgan spoke with John Mulligan after the win…