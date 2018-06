The Donegal Ladies get the defense of the Ulster title underway on Saturday evening when they face Monaghan at Healy Park in Omagh.

In a repeat of last year’s final, Donegal will look to repeat their big win, while Monaghan are looking to get into their 11th successive Ulster Final, and their 18th in 19 years.

Tom Comack spoke with Donegal Ladies joint manager Damian Devaney to get the latest from the Donegal camp…