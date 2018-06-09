GAA Preview: Brendan Devenney’s thoughts on Donegal v Down

Donegal will face Down on Sunday in the Ulster SFC Semi-Final, with throw-in at 4pm at Clones.

Donegal have overcome Cavan and Derry in impressive fashion to reach the semi-final, and Declan Bonner’s side will look to keep up their good run of form.

Brendan Devenney gave his thoughts on Sunday’s clash to Tom Comack…

Donegal v Down in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi Final will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday afternoon (Throw In 4pm) in association with GAL OIL – Fuel You Can trust at Clady Bridge Castlefin, Your One Stop Shop for all your fuel needs, with top rates given on sterling.