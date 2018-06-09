Donegal v Down USFC Semi Final LIVE on Highland9

After wins over Cavan and Derry, Donegal’s Ulster Senior Championship campaign continues on Sunday with a semi final clash against Down at Clones.

Donegal are just one game away from a seventh Ulster Final appearance in eight years.

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne on Sunday Sport for full live match commentary – on air and online at highlandradio.com – throw in 4pm.

On this weekend’s Preview, Tom Comack spoke with Donegal Manager Declan Bonner…

Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Jamie Brennan have also been giving their thoughts ahead of the tie with the Mourne County. Firstly Eoghan Ban says Donegal have to reduce what they concede in games as Down will be a tougher test…

