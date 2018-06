The Donegal Ladies overcame Monaghan with ease on Saturday evening at Healy Park in Omagh.

3-17 v 1-09 was the full-time score in a match that Donegal had controlled throughout. It was a ten point game at half-time, 3-09 v 0-05 in favour of Donegal.

Pauric Hilferty and Maureen O’Donnell were on commentary for Highland Radio, and they spoke after the game…