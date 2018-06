The Donegal Ladies took a step towards defending their Ulster title on Saturday evening when they defeated Monaghan by 3-17 v 1-09 at Healy Park in Omagh.

They now go on to face Armagh in the Ulster Football Final.

Damien Devenney gave his thoughts to Pauric Hilferty after the game…

Pauric also spoke with Geraldine McLaughlin and Therese McCafferty…