Derry City defeated Bohemians by 2 goals to 1 at Dalymount Park on Friday evening to claim their first win in 4 games.

The Candystripes will hope that this win boosts their season and gets them back on track as Ronan Hale and Rory Patterson converted for Kenny Shiels’ side.

After the match, Kevin McLaughlin spoke with Ronan Curtis, who played his last game for Derry last night…