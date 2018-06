2-22 v 0-24 was the final score after Extra-Time when Armagh overcame Tyrone in the Ulster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

The sides were level at full-time, 0-22 v 2-16, but Armagh were able to control the second half of extra-time to leave the Athletic Grounds 4 point winners.

Tyrone manager Paul Devlin gave his thoughts to Francis Mooney…