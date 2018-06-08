Thunder warning issued for Donegal until 11pm tonight

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange thunder warning in 15 counties mostly in the west and Midlands.

The warning is in place from noon until 11pm today in the following counties:

Thunder warning for Connacht, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow Thunder warning for most other counties: Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wicklow, Donegal, Cork and Kerry, which is also in place until 11pm today.

It forecast widespread thunderstorms with frequent lightning this afternoon and evening, with potentially large amounts of rainfall in a short period of time with spot flooding.