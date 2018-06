Life in the qualifiers starts on Saturday for Tyrone when they play Meath in Navan in Round 1.

If Tyrone are to make the Super 8’s it’s going to be a long round with a possible six games in seven weeks.

There’s four changes from the side that lost to Monaghan in the Ulster quarter final with Richie Donnelly, Michael Kernan, Padraig McNulty and Hugh Pat McGeary coming in to start.

Manager Mickey Harte has been weighing up the challenge from the Royal County….