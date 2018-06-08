LUH patients urged to participate in Patient Experience Survey

Patients discharged from Letterkenny University Hospital are being urged to participate in the National Patient Experience Survey, which is running for the second year in 40 hospitals across the country.

Nationally, an estimated 28,000 patients will receive the survey in the post by mid-June.

Rachel Flynn, who heads up the survey, says last year’s results helped to affect change at a number of hospitals, including Letterkenny, and this year’s survey will help ensure those improvements are continuing.

She says the local participation record is very good…………