Donegal v Down USFC Semi Final Preview: Eoghan Ban Gallagher

Eoghan Ban Gallagher is in his fourth season with the Donegal seniors and is having his best to date with the panel.

The Killybegs work horse was drafted in by Rory Gallagher and has improved year on year but in 2018 he has be thriving under Declan Bonner.

Donegal are just one game away from an Ulster Final but will have to overcome a Down side that defeated Monaghan at the same stage last year.

Donegal have been scoring big this campaign but Eoghan Ban feels they will have to reduce what they concede as Down will punish them…

