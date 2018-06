Emergency services are currently at the scene of crash on the main Letterkenny to Derry road.

The collision between a bus and a car happened just before 4pm this afternoon close to Magherabeg School in Manorcunningham.

Gardai say one person is thought to have been hurt in the crash though their injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

Motorists are being advised to approach the area with caution and to expect delays.

There are no further details at this stage.