UK’s Supreme Court rule NI abortion laws breech women’s human rights

The UK’s Supreme Court has ruled that Northern Ireland’s abortion laws breech women’s human rights.

But a challenge to the laws has been thrown out on technical grounds.

Campaigners were hoping that the 7 judge panel would agree that it was unethical not to grant terminations in cases where there was rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormalities.

The justices however have ruled that the campaigners didn’t have the right to bring the case in the first place – but they have suggested a victim of the laws could be more successful if they brought a challenge themselves.