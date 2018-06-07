Ollie Horgan seeks response in Galway

Finn Harps next task in the First Division is a trip to Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday to play Galway United.

Once again there is no improvement on list of players available with doubts over Ciaran O’Connor, John O’Flynn and Mark Coyle.

Midfielder Tommy McBride is suspended after receiving a red card on Monday while Liam Walsh, Lee Toland and Adam Duffy are joined on the injured list by Paddy McCourt.

Manager Ollie Horgan wants a response to the four nil defeat to Longford but knows it’s another tall order…