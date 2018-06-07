Government announce more flood relief funding for Donegal

The Government has announced more funding for flood relief schemes in Donegal.

Burnfoot is to receive 1.5 million euro while Castlefinn is to get 1.75 million euro.

Meanwhile, additional monies are also to be allocated to carry out interim works at Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

The announcement comes while Minister Kevin Boxer Moran is in Donegal today and brings to total 11 million euro the amount to be spent on various flood relief schemes in the county so far.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh was speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show just a short time ago: