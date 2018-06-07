Gardai seize €40k worth of drugs in Letterkenny

Two men are in custody after what Gardai have described as a significant drug seizure in Letterkenny.

€40,000 worth of drugs were seized in Letterkenny yesterday by the District Drug Unit.

Gardaí stopped and searched a male travelling in a taxi yesterday resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs – he was arrested at scene.

Two follow up searches resulted in more drugs and a quantity of cash being seized. A second male was arrested as a result of these seizures.

Both men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Drugs seized with an estimated street value of €40,000 include:

• €15,000 Cocaine

• €18,000 Ecstasy Tablets

• €4000 Speed/Amphetamine

• €3000 Cannabis Herb

•

Gardai in Letterkenny say that this very significant seizure demonstrates the drugs which are available on the streets.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan also appealed to members of the public to continue assisting Gardai in their efforts to tackle the sale and supply of drugs.