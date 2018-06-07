GAA Programme – 06/06/18

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack talks to Donegal hurling manager Mickey McCann ahead of Donegal’s Nicky Rackard Cup SHC semi-final meeting with Monaghan.

Tom is also joined by Peter Campbell – Sports Editor of the Donegal Democrat, Michael McMullan – Sports Editor County Derry News and Former Tyrone All-Star defender John Lynch to look ahead to the weekend football action.

Donegal face Down in the second of the Ulster SFC semi- finals while Tyrone are away to Meath and Derry are home to Kildare in the All-Ireland Qualifiers…