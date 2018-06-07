European Affairs Minister rejects UK proposal for a “temporary” Brexit backstop

Brussels has given a lukewarm response to the latest British Government proposal on how to deal with the Border after Brexit.

In a note published today Westminster has agreed the so called “backstop” designed to prevent the return of a hard border should end by December 2021.

The British Brexit Secretary David Davis had threatened to resign over the original proposal.

But in a tweet the Brexit coordinator for the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt said its hard to see how the proposal will work. He said a backstop that is temporary is not a backstop.

That’s been echoed by European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee……