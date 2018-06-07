Cope criticises insufficient flood funding for Twin Towns

The Government has been criticised for failing to address the flooding preventive measures urgently required for the Twin Towns of Ballybofey Stranorlar.

Burnfoot is to receive 1.5 million euro for flood relief works while Castlefinn is to get 1.75 million euro.

Additional monies have also been allocated to carry out interim works at Ballybofey and Stranorlar however it had been anticipated that funding in its entirety would be granted.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher the Twin Towns are under a continuous threat of flooding and today’s announcement is disappointing for the area: