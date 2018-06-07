Funding call for Donegal’s flood hit towns ahead of Ministers visit

With the Minister for Flooding due in Donegal today, there are calls for action on towns which were not included in the first instalment of flood relief funding.

Last month, a programme of works worth almost €6 million was earmarked to protect Lifford from flooding under the CFram programme.

Three other smaller scale flood relief projects for the county were also included in that same announcement.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says its imperative Minister Boxer Moran grants approval for funding for other affected towns as part of today’s visit.