Twin Town traffic moving better due to broken lights – claim

Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out a full review of the traffic lights system in the Twin Towns.

It’s emerged that the lights at McClays corner in Stranorlar have been broken for the past few days with claims that traffic is actually moving more swiftly through the town without them.

Some local businesses believe that the lights, when functional, are causing unnecessary delays.

Speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show today, Newly-elected Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District Cllr Patrick McGowan says the local authority need to address the issue once and for all: