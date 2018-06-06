Play Off victory gives Cockhill Celtic title: Reaction

Cockhill Celtic are celebrating another Ulster Senior League title success thanks to their play off victory on Wednesday night over Letterkenny Rovers at Bonagee.

Experience told on the night as Cockhill took a 2-0 victory over their rivals to seal a sixth title and sixth league and cup in a row.

Laurence Toland and Ronan Doherty scored the goals which wrapped up the win.

Cockhill’s Peter Doherty told Diarmaid Doherty they were deserving winners on the night…

Captain Jimmy Bradley told Diarmaid that this title win was among their best…