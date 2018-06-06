No place for Dunleavy in final game at World Championships

Ireland head-coach Noel McNamara has made six changes for tomorrow’s game against Georgia at the under-20 World Rugby Championship.

There’s no place for Letterkenny’s Joe Dunleavy in the squad for their final game of the competition.

Having lost their first two games against South Africa and hosts France, Ireland can’t qualify for the semis.

Dunleavey, who plays with Malone and Ulster had started their previous two games and scored a try in the opener against the French.

For Thursday’s game, Flankers Aaron Hall and Jack Daly come into back-row for their first starts of the tournament with Matthew Dalton is picked in the second-row.

Hugh O’Sullivan returns at scrum-half with Peter Sylvester is named at full-back.

Peter O’Sullivan starts on the right-wing with Sean O’Brien on the left.

Ireland under-20 v Georgia:

15 Peter Sylvester (UCC RFC / Munster); 14 Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne/ Leinster), 13 Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster), 12 James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), 11 Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster); 10 Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), 9 Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster); 1 Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster), 2 Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster), 3 Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster); 4 Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster), 5 Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster); 6 Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), 7 Jack Daly (Garryowen FC/Munster), 8 Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster, captain)

Replacements:

16 Dan Sheehan (Dublin University FC/Leinster), 17 Bryan O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster), 18 Jakub Wojtkowicz (Sligo/ Connacht), 19 Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster), 20 Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), 21 Jonny Stewart (QUB RFC/Ulster), 22 Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster), 23 James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)