Nicky Low sticking with Derry City

Derry City midfielder Nicky Low has moved to dispel recent rumours that he is set to leave the Brandywell this month by signing an extended contract until the end of the season.

The 26-year old has been a pivotal part of Kenny Shiels’ midfield this year and the announcement is sure to be well received by the club’s supporters.

Low was released by his parent club Dundee last month but it is clear that the Candy Stripes are very keen to keep him at the club despite obvious interest from the Irish League.