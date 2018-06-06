Government urged to employ tour guides at An Grianan of Aileach

Concern has been raised that despite a growing number of people visiting An Grianan of Aileach, there are currently no tour guides employed there.

It’s estimated that around 100,000 people visited the historic site in Burt last year, with on-going calls on the OPW to develop the landmark further.

Figures also show that while other attractions across the county have less annual visitor numbers, they are sufficiently staffed.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Jack Murray says more investment into the site is required to make the overall experience more informative: